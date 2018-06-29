Mallorca

JAWS-DROPPING: Huge great white shark spotted off southern Mallorca

By Friday, 29 June 2018 10:01 0
SOME FIN REMARKABLE: It is the first documented sighting of the predator in Spain for 30 years. SOME FIN REMARKABLE: It is the first documented sighting of the predator in Spain for 30 years. ALNITAK/Beat von Niederhaeusern

A GIANT great white shark has been spotted off the coast of Mallorca.

The five-metre long predator was filmed for 70 minutes as it cruised in clear water in the Cabrera Archipelago National Park, 10 kilometres to the south of the holiday island.

Biologists from the ALNITAK 2018 Scientific Expedition announced the historic sighting on their Facebook page, writing that it is the first time one of the huge fish, known scientifically as Carcharodon carcharias, has been spotted in Spanish waters for three decades.

“There have been unconfirmed sightings and rumours in recent years, but this is the first scientific observation of Carcharodon in Spanish waters for at least 30 years,” the post said. “On this occasion the historic sighting was photographed, filmed and observed by a crew of 10 people from five countries.”

Led by Spanish-Dutch biologist Ricardo Sagarminaga van Buiten, the team also included 16-year-old scholarship students Miguel Felix Arboledas and Nahim Lasgaa Capo, plus British environmentalist and writer Georgina Stevens.

Alnitak is a Spanish marine research and education centre dedicated to the conservation of marine habitats, and the landmark observation came as the organisation’s Töftevaag research vessel carried out a deep water survey around the Cabrera islands marine reserve.

There are at least 47 species of shark in the Mediterranean, but attacks on humans are extremely rare, with even fewer fatalities.

Tags
« Newcastle United defender ‘knocked out’ in Magaluf bar brawl
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following the news that a Magaluf hotel installed a glass panel to stop holidaymakers from falling off, should all hotels follow suit?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.