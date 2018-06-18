Mallorca

Mallorca rapper Valtonyc appears in Palma concert video while still wanted by Spain

Monday, 18 June 2018
APPEARANCE: Valtonyc spoke to the crowd in a video message APPEARANCE: Valtonyc spoke to the crowd in a video message Josep Miguel Arenas/Twitter

A MUSICIAN from Mallorca who fled Spain before a deadline passed for him to enter prison has appeared in a video at a freedom of expression concert in Palma.

Josep Miguel Arenas, who performs under the name Valtonyc, told the audience they needed to keep fighting against a “repressive” Spanish state.

The rapper said on Twitter he had to leave Spain because powerful people resented his music making.

“Fortunately, my weapon fits in my suitcase and I can give them the cane from the last corner with air in the world. VALTONYC 1 SPAIN 0,” he added in the post which included a picture of his microphone.

Arenas left Spain while on a final countdown to enter prison by May 24. Spanish authorities issued European and International arrest warrants afterwards.

The musician was previously found guilty of slandering the monarchy, lauding terror groups and inciting violence against politicians in his songs.

He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and failed to get the verdict overturned in an appeal.

Arenas argued he was expressing his opinions in the songs and that his lyrics were protected by free expression laws. The courts ruled the content of his songs did not merit protection under the law.

The concert appearance comes as the rapper’s lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, previously told a Spanish news programme Arenas had fled to Belgium. He added he believed authorities in that country would not grant Spain’s extradition request for him.

“Other countries will consider that this sentence does not conform to the democratic canons established by the European Court of Human Rights.”

Boyo also said he rapper would hand himself in to Belgian authorities but it is unclear if he has done so.

 

 

 

