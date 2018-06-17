Mallorca

Police warn Brits heading to Magaluf of 20-strong gang targeting tourists

THE Guardia Civil has warned tourists heading to Magaluf of a 20-strong teen gang that is robbing drunk holidaymakers and attacking towards those who resist.

They are understood to split into groups of five or six and stalk the resort on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Mallorca tenagers, who reportedly refer to their stealing sprees as ‘Make a Maga’, operate on the Punta Ballena strip.

Police said the group’s tactics include barging tourists before stealing their bags, jewellery and wallets. Victims who resist risk being physically attacked.

Residents are pressuring police to take similar action against the gang as they are against prostitution and ‘botellon’ parties.

Jay Emeny

