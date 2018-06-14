HOLIDAY MAYHEM: Mallorca face off sparks running street brawl

BATTLEFIELD: Scenes from the brawl and (inset) a holidaymaker believed to be British flaunts himself naked in a public fountain.

A MASS brawl broke outside a Mallorca bar after two holidaymakers squared up to one another.

The shocking incident took place in Cala Ratjada after two young tourists started shouting in each other’s faces as a crowd of onlookers gathers round.

In video footage shot on a mobile phone one of the men, wearing a white t-shirt, is seen to hit the other in the head, leaving him reeling and clutching his ear.

The move sparks a free-for-all between two rival groups which spreads down the street, with several of those involved chasing the man who threw the first punch before laying into him.

A security guard shouting “hey, hey” chases some of the combatants away but smaller groups are seen launching kicks and punches near a row of shops.

The guard then manages to break one of the fights up as the clip ends.

Police said in a statement that there have been no arrests and no reported injuries.

It comes after Facebook group Mallorquins fins els ous de satuación (Mallorcans fed up with saturation), set up to protest against the behaviour of tourists on the island, posted a video showing a beach in capital Palma strewn with rubbish, drinkers and sleeping revellers.

And days earlier a video emerged showing four holidaymakers believed to be British bathing naked in a Cala Ratjada public fountain in broad daylight.