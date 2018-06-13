Irish tourist ‘seriously injured’ after falling from hotel balcony in Mallorca

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
AN IRISH tourist has been seriously injured after falling from a hotel balcony in Mallorca.
Jack Walsh had reportedly travelled to the island to meet with friends after finishing his exams.
Witnesses told police that Jack slipped when attempting to drop into the balcony of a room below where they were staying.
The 19-year-old suffered a serious head injury in the fall which is being investigated according to medical staff.
It is believed the young man fell from a height “of around 12 metres” in Santa Ponsa at around 4.25am yesterday (Tuesday).
He is currently being treated at the Son Espases Hospital.
This is the fifth report of a balcony fall related accident in Mallorca in the past three months.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)