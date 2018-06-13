Mallorca

Irish tourist ‘seriously injured’ after falling from hotel balcony in Mallorca

AN IRISH tourist has been seriously injured after falling from a hotel balcony in Mallorca.

Jack Walsh had reportedly travelled to the island to meet with friends after finishing his exams.

Witnesses told police that Jack slipped when attempting to drop into the balcony of a room below where they were staying.

The 19-year-old suffered a serious head injury in the fall which is being investigated according to medical staff.

It is believed the young man fell from a height “of around 12 metres” in Santa Ponsa at around 4.25am yesterday (Tuesday).

He is currently being treated at the Son Espases Hospital.

This is the fifth report of a balcony fall related accident in Mallorca in the past three months.

