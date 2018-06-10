Two Mallorca boys break into Love Island Australia villa and chat to the contestants

Caption: LOVE STRUCK: The boys would have had plenty of distractions in the villa.

TWO local boys in Mallorca have reportedly snuck into the villa where Love Island Australia is filming, and chatted with some of the singles there.

Further details of the incident are unclear, but it would be enough the make even the programme’s makers blush.

The Channel Nine show has a Mature Adult (MA) rating, meaning adult content can be broadcast, including nudity.

One of Love Island Australia’s evicted contestants, single mum Kim Hartnett, revealed that some couples openly had sex inside the house.

However, a spokesman for ITV studios has denied any breach of the premises took place, and emphasised that the villa is monitored by round-the-clock security.