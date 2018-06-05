WATCH: Driver to be fined after blonde passengers twerk at tourists in Mallorca

A DRIVER faces losing six points off his licence and a heavy fine after two blondes in the back seat of his car shocked holidaymakers by putting on an x-rated twerking display in Mallorca.

The revellers held up traffic as they bopped to loud music blaring from the convertible Opel in front of a packed public bus.

In video footage of the shocking scene shot in capital Palma’s port area - where millionaires moor their luxury yachts - one of the scantily-clad women repeatedly slaps the other on the bottom before stripping off her jacket as she writhes suggestively.

Her pal then opens her legs and shakes her backside at waiting motorists who beep their horns impatiently as the pair and a male friend in the front seat take selfies and record videos on their phones.

And she continues her lewd performance as the car performs an illegal U-turn and speeds off.

One Spanish onlooker can be heard shouting: “There are wh***s and then these girls!”

Local Police said in a tweet: “We have initiated proceedings for reckless driving, punishable by a 500 euro fine and six points off the driver's licence.

“Fooling around like this carries its consequences.”

It comes after two Spanish brunettes were last month filmed dancing suggestively on the roof of a BMW in Javea on the Costa Blanca.

And British Playboy millionaire Jody Sanders recently wrecked his €300,000 convertible Rolls Royce by reversing it through the window of a Calvia tobacconist while two women dressed in thong bikinis danced on the back seat.