Mallorca

Brit expats charged with hate crimes over Magaluf prostitution protests

By Sunday, 03 June 2018 10:56 0
PROTESTS: The arrests come amid rising tensions. PROTESTS: The arrests come amid rising tensions. Twitter

FIVE British expatriates have been held on suspicion of hate crimes in the wake of vigilante protests against African prostitutes in Magaluf.

It comes after a group of around 20 Nigerian women filed official complaints with Local Police in Magaluf, claiming they had been physically assaulted and verbally abused while being filmed without their consent.

Those arrested, who have not been named but include a bar manager from Darlington, have reportedly been told they face a court hearing after being fingerprinted at a Guardia Civil station.

They are believed to be members of a social media group set up to curb the ‘threat’ of the sex workers, who they believe are responsible for muggings and violent attacks on drunk revellers in the party resort.

One pal said: “The outcome with the police wasn't good. Our friends are being charged with hate crimes and are awaiting court. We have to rethink this again and change our tactics.”

The prostitutes are thought to be brought to Spain from Africa by a sex trafficking ring, and local businesses, including many owned by Britons, blame them for a drop in trade.

The latest drama follows a string of incidents which have seen holidaymakers join protests against the women and clashes with Spanish taxi drivers chanting “No prostitutes on the streets.”

Tags
« MAGALUF SEX RAP: DNA probe sees man held for alleged rape of Brit holidaymaker
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following Lidl's announcement that it would stop using plastic bags by the end of this year, should all supermarkets follow suit?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.