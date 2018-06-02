MAGALUF SEX RAP: DNA probe sees man held for alleged rape of Brit holidaymaker

SEX ATTACK CLAIM: The unnamed suspect has been remanded in custody.

A ROMANIAN expatriate has been held in Mallorca on suspicion of sexually assaulting a British holidaymaker.

It comes after the unnamed man, who works in a Magaluf bar, was identified following DNA tests performed on the victim’s clothing.

The woman, believed to be in her late 20s, filed a complaint with UK police after returning from a trip to the party resort last year.

She claimed she was partying with a friend on the Punta Ballena strip when the pair became separated, before she was approached by the accused, who invited her for a drink.

Later in the evening, he took her to a hotel room and allegedly raped her.

The case was reported to Interpol, who informed local investigators in Calvia.

Guardia Civil officers swooped to arrest the suspect, who has been remanded in custody pending trial.