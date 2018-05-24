Mallorca

Bikini clad tourist lands in Mallorca airport for stag do

By Thursday, 24 May 2018 10:10 0
FLYING LOW: The man(inset) walked into Palma airport’s arrivals FLYING LOW: The man(inset) walked into Palma airport’s arrivals Twitter/Shutterstock

A MAN has been photographed walking through the arrivals hall of Palma airport in nothing but a pink bikini.

The tourist is believed to have been attending a stag party with friends. Passengers collecting luggage reported seeing him wander into the terminal at Son Sant Joan cheered on by friends, according to reports in Spanish media.

Palma’s airport is no stranger to uninhibited tourists, with thousands arriving at Son Sant Joan destined for Magaluf and other party hotspots throughout the island.

 

Tags
« Police claim convicted Mallorca rapper may have fled Spain the day before entering prison
Joe Gerrard

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following reports that a Spanish airport is infested with cockroaches, do you think the country's airports are unhygienic?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.