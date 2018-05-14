Airport staff in Spain claim terminal 'is infested with fleas, mosquitoes and cockroaches'

STAFF at one of Spain’s busiest airports have complained that some check-in desks are infested with fleas and passport control, which thousands of passengers pass through every day, is infested with mosquitoes and cockroaches.

Workers’ representatives say that staff are working in “unhygienic conditions" and suffering bites during their shifts.

They say staff at the Son Sant Joan airport on the holiday island of Mallorca have reported the infestations to their Acciona bosses who provide some of the ground services for airport operator AENA but say nothing has been done despite some of the workers have needed medical attention for insect bites at work.

Representatives claim that the check-in desks from 154 to 171, that are often used for checking in animals are infected with fleas.

They are calling for the counters to be cleaned thoroughly and ‘not just with a feather duster.’

Union representatives also claim that the passport control area in Terminal A, where UK travellers pass through is infested with mosquitoes and cockroaches.

They have called for the action to put an end to the bugs that ‘makes their daily work more difficult'.

The airport in Palma is the third biggest in Spain and was used by 27.9 million passengers in 2017.