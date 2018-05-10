Mallorca

HIT AND RUN HORROR: Brit expat mows down ex-husband’s girlfriend in Mallorca

Thursday, 10 May 2018
A BRITISH expatriate has been banned from leaving Mallorca after allegedly running over her ex-husband’s new girlfriend.

Mancunian Kemi Coaker, 29, was held in Magaluf after she mowed down Meghan Tattersall in broad daylight before speeding off.

Both women are said to live and work in the area.

Onlookers described how a ‘small white car’ mounted a pavement on calle Federico Garcia Lorca near the Punta Ballena party strip and ploughed into the 23-year-old.

She was taken to Son Espases Hospital in Palma with serious leg injuries after two police officers spotted a group of pedestrians surrounding her as she lay on the ground.

Ms Coaker, whose maiden name is Pereira, was arrested on the nearby Cala Vinyes housing estate half an hour later as she and a friend sat in a vehicle matching witness descriptions.

And investigators are treating the incident as intentional after it emerged that she had been lying in wait beforehand.

She has been released from custody after handing over her passport and agreeing to stay at least 500 metres away from Ms Tattersall, but could face an attempted homicide charge, police said in a statement.

Local media have named her ex and the victim’s current partner as Andrew Coaker, 39, from Reading in Berkshire.

He was not present at the time of the alleged attack.

