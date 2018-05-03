Brit playboy fined after trashing luxury car in Mallorca

THONG TRACK: A pair of bikini-clad revellers, who were dancing on the back seat of the Rolls before the smash, also fled.

A BRITISH man has been fined just £440 (€499.47) after smashings his car into a shop window.

Mallorcan police hunted the playboy millionaire who wrecked his €300,000 convertible Rolls Royce while two women dressed in bikinis danced on the back seat.

Self-confessed ‘maverick tycoon’ Jody Sanders remains at large after he reversed the luxury car through the front window of a tobacconist in Portal Nous, Calvia.

The 39-year-old property magnate reportedly claimed his flip-flop got stuck under the accelerator pedal in the wake of the smash.

Dramatic CCTV footage taken from inside the shop shows one of the thong-clad women’s bare bottom as the high-end vehicle slams through the glass at high speed after mounting a kerb.

And in a second video, apparently shot on a bystander’s mobile phone, the curvy South American passengers are seen standing on the pavement in shock as people try to help Sanders out of the badly-damaged Rolls Royce Dawn Coupe.

Witnesses said the women were gyrating to music and taking selfies prior to the incident, and added that the trio fled on foot before police arrived to breathalyse him after the supercar “narrowly missed” around 20 people dining on a terrace.

The pricey motor, which has the personalised licence plate ‘JODY,’ has been impounded by authorities after being abandoned.