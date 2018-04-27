Mallorca

BALCONY DEATH: British woman dies after falling from building in Magaluf

By Friday, 27 April 2018 13:08 0
FALL: The woman is believed to have fallen from the sixth floor of a building in Magaluf FALL: The woman is believed to have fallen from the sixth floor of a building in Magaluf

A YOUNG Scottish woman has died in Magaluf after reportedly falling from the sixth floor of an apartment building.

The 19-year-old's body was found at approximately 9:45am close to a building located on Calle Torrenova in the tourist hotspot, with Spanish media claiming that she may have been dead for several hours when the body was discovered.

it has been reported that the young woman, who had been working as a waitress in a local bar, attempted to visit a friend in an apartment building but when the front  door was locked, she attempted to pass round the balcony into the room but lost her balance and fell. 

A full Guardia Civil investigation into the death is still ongoing. 

Tags
« IT'S AN APP TRAP: Cycling copper comes a cropper on holiday in Spain 'NATIONAL DISGRACE': Father speaks out following drink driver sentence »
Benjamin Park

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.