UPDATE: Cyclist dies after horror crash in Mallorca – car driver 'tests positive for drugs'

ONE cyclist lost his battle for life last night, two remain in a serious condition and six others suffered minor injuries after a car ploughed into them on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca.
The horror smash happened yesterday morning (Thursday) on the MA-15 road that links the towns of Arta and Capdepera.
The group of nine cyclists is believed to be from Germany and on a sporting holiday on the island.
Local media reports that the female driver of a Porsche Cayenne, 28, tested positive for cannabis at the scene.
Fallecido uno de los ciclistas, de nacionalidad alemana, atropellados esta mañana en la isla de Mallorca. DEP. pic.twitter.com/kchciEuiDz— Gregorio Serrano (@Gserrano_DGT) April 5, 2018
