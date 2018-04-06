Mallorca

UPDATE: Cyclist dies after horror crash in Mallorca – car driver 'tests positive for drugs'

By Friday, 06 April 2018 13:07 0
HORROR CYCLE CRASH: The emergency services at the scene HORROR CYCLE CRASH: The emergency services at the scene TWITTER / @INFOEMERG

ONE cyclist lost his battle for life last night, two remain in a serious condition and six others suffered minor injuries after a car ploughed into them on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca.

The horror smash happened yesterday morning (Thursday) on the MA-15 road that links the towns of Arta and Capdepera. 

The group of nine cyclists is believed to be from Germany and on a sporting holiday on the island.

Local media reports that the female driver of a Porsche Cayenne, 28, tested positive for cannabis at the scene.

