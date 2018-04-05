Car ploughs into nine foreign cyclists in Spain leaving one critically and two seriously injured

HORROR CYCLE CRASH: The emergency services at the scene

ONE cyclist is in a critical condition, two others seriously injured and six others sustained minor injuries after a car ploughed into them on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca.

The horror accident happened on the MA-15 road that links the towns of Arta and Capdepera.

The group of cyclists is believed to be from Germany.

The female driver, who was driving a Porsche Cayenne, was arrested and has been charged with traffic offences.

According to some local media reports, the driver tested positive in a preliminary alcohol and drug test at the scene of the accident.