Mallorca

HOT WHEELS: Six-year-old crashes while driving 1,000cc motorbike in Mallorca

By Thursday, 05 April 2018 13:46 0
STRANGE: The bizarre incident is believed to have occurred on Carrer de Plato in Son Ferriol STRANGE: The bizarre incident is believed to have occurred on Carrer de Plato in Son Ferriol Google Maps

A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy has suffered a fractured leg after crashing into a parked car while driving a 1,000cc Kawasaki motorcycle.

In the bizarre event which happened in Son Ferriol, the child had reportedly driven the powerful Japanese motorbike for 90 metres before crashing into a parked car and fracturing his leg.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the child alone and badly injured next to the motorcycle, with a witness reportedly claiming that she had seen the child riding alone.

After a police investigation into the event, it was confirmed that the 1,000cc motorcycle belonged to the child’s cousin, who had left the vehicle on  the street close to his house while he returned home to retrieve his helmet.

Officers also discovered during a reconstruction of the incident, that the boy was tall enough to get on to the vehicle by his own means and did in fact ride the bike alone. 

It has also been reported that the child had been on the bike before, riding regularly alongside with his cousin.

Tags
« CAPACITY CUT BY HALF: Council allows partial opening of Mallorca's Megapark Car ploughs into nine foreign cyclists in Spain leaving one critically and two seriously injured »
Benjamin Park

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.