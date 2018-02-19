Mallorca

Plans to BAN tourists in diesel and petrol cars travelling to Balearic Islands

By Monday, 19 February 2018 16:37 0
OUR FRIENDS ELECTRIC: The Balearics could soon be turning greener OUR FRIENDS ELECTRIC: The Balearics could soon be turning greener Shutterstock

THE government of Spain’s Balearic Islands is planning widespread new climate change regulations in Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera in a bid to be greener and protect the ‘endangered' environment from carbon dioxide emissions.

It is proposing to ban all tourists travelling from the mainland in diesel vehicles from 2025 and in petrol vehicles from 2035.

By 2020, car rental firms will be obliged to have to have at least two percent of their fleet in electric vehicles, rising to 100 percent within the following 15 years.

And from 2025 islanders will not be able to purchase diesel cars or petrol vehicles from 2035.

It's currently estimated that 35 percent of CO2 emissions in the Balearic Islands comes from road traffic but no new regulations have been proposed for boats yet.

Island leaders also want the closure of all the power stations and want to see solar panels installed in large car parks, new buildings and industrial buildings of more than 1,000 square metres.

At the moment, only two percent of the energy produced on the Balearics comes from renewable energy sources.

Local councils will have five years to replace all public lighting on the islands to LED.

President of the Balearic government Francina Armengol said: “The rules place the Balearics at the forefront of the communities in the fight against climate change with measures that accelerate the transition from diesel and petrol to 100 percent clean mobility, with electric public transport and vehicles.

“The goal is to lay the foundation for the future of the Balearic Islands to work fully with renewable energies and to grow smartly and sustainably, respecting what we most cherish: our territory and our environment.

“The proposed law is ahead of the future and looks to the long term, planning the society we want on the 2050 horizon, with concrete and timed measures.

"It will allow us to fulfill the international commitments acquired in the Paris Agreement."

The proposals will have to go out to public consultation before being approved.

Tags
« “Tourists go home!”: Mallorca political party face jail over protests

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain