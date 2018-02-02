MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels

BOOZE BAN: Calvia council hopes to end scenes such as this

MAGALUF lawmakers are considering a scheme under which British holidaymakers booking all-inclusive hotels would only be served alcohol with meals.

It comes as Calvia council aims to crack down on boozy antics and ‘drunken tourism’ in the notorious party resort.

And Mayor Alfonso Rodriguez Badal has met with tourism bosses - including Balearic government representative Bel Busquets - to discuss the move, which follows demands from residents to axe two-for-one drinks offers and happy hours.

The town hall said in a statement: “One of the issues discussed was the regulation of all-inclusive hotels, an issue that the council put on the table when coming into office.

“The mayor reiterated the need that alcohol be regulated as part of the framework, that is to say, that alcohol is restricted exclusively to meal-times.”

The island recently revealed that it is to aggressively manage all-inclusive hotels, with some travel agents even removing them from their brochures as a result.

Calvia last year unveiled a raft of 64 new laws, with the rules designed to punish antisocial behaviour.

Revellers will be fined for urinating, being naked and having sex in public, littering, damaging ‘street furniture’ and playing loud music, among other offences.