Mallorca

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels

By Friday, 02 February 2018 15:13 1 comment
BOOZE BAN: Calvia council hopes to end scenes such as this BOOZE BAN: Calvia council hopes to end scenes such as this Twitter

MAGALUF lawmakers are considering a scheme under which British holidaymakers booking all-inclusive hotels would only be served alcohol with meals.

It comes as Calvia council aims to crack down on boozy antics and ‘drunken tourism’ in the notorious party resort.

And Mayor Alfonso Rodriguez Badal has met with tourism bosses - including Balearic government representative Bel Busquets - to discuss the move, which follows demands from residents to axe two-for-one drinks offers and happy hours.

The town hall said in a statement: “One of the issues discussed was the regulation of all-inclusive hotels, an issue that the council put on the table when coming into office.

“The mayor reiterated the need that alcohol be regulated as part of the framework, that is to say, that alcohol is restricted exclusively to meal-times.”

The island recently revealed that it is to aggressively manage all-inclusive hotels, with some travel agents even removing them from their brochures as a result.

Calvia last year unveiled a raft of 64 new laws, with the rules designed to punish antisocial behaviour.

Revellers will be fined for urinating, being naked and having sex in public, littering, damaging ‘street furniture’ and playing loud music, among other offences.

Tags
« Conservation group warns of ‘ecological crisis’ at Mallorcan natural park Massive fire guts yacht in Mallorca »

Comments (1)

  1. Leonard Peleszok

Are you trying to drive the tourist away you increase the tax now you are trying to stop all inclusive guest from having alcoholic drinks outside of meal times the majority of tourist are sensible I will reconsider my holiday plans this year.

 
  1. #10538
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain