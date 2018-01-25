Mallorca

Shocking claims that emergency operator hung up on boy with collapsed lung TWICE

By Euro Weekly News Thursday, 25 January 2018 16:16 0
ERROR OPERATOR: The 112 call centre ERROR OPERATOR: The 112 call centre 112

THE family of a 14-year-old boy who suffered a collapsed lung will not press charges if emergency services can prove that they ignored him by mistake.

It comes after claims that the 112 emergency services telephone operators twice hung up on him.

The boy called the emergency number after he began to suffer breathing problems while walking on the Avenida Reyes Catolicos in Inca. 

It is claimed that the operator who took the call hung up without explanation. The boy then made another call 10 minutes later and the operator allegedly hung up again.

The boy passed out at the roadside soon afterwards. He managed to stop a passing car to ask for help and was taken to a medical centre.

He was then taken to Son Espases hospital where he remained in intensive care for several days.

The boy’s father, himself a doctor, spoke to the head of the 112 call centre who confirmed the events after listening to recordings of the phone calls.

The head of the call centre has since apologised to the boy and his family.

An investigation into the incident has now been opened.

 
Tags
« HOTSPOT: Mallorca named as Spain's main tourist destination in 2017 Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain