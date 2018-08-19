Flight from UK to Gibraltar diverts to Portugal due to 'disruptive' passenger

AN easyJet flight from Manchester Airport to Gibraltar diverted to Portugal today (Sunday) due to a 'disruptive' passenger onboard.

On loading at Porto the passenger was escorted off the plane by police and two people travelling with the passenger also disembarked before the plane continued its journey to the Rock around 90-minutes behind schedule.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY1963 from Manchester to Gibraltar diverted to Porto on 19 August due to a passenger onboard behaving disruptively.

“The safety and welfare of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.



"EasyJet’s crew are trained to assess and evaluate all incidents. Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard and always push for prosecution.”

“Police met the aircraft on landing and escorted the passenger off the aircraft. Two customers accompanying the passenger also chose to disembark.

“The aircraft has since continued on to Gibraltar and we would like to apologise to all passengers for any inconvenience caused by the delay.”