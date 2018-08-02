Huge haul of illegal tobacco seized by Gibraltar customs

SMOKED OUT: The impressive haul confiscated from the smugglers

AS part of their regular patrols throughout Gibraltar, officers from HM Customs spotted four men acting suspiciously early yesterday morning (Wednesday).

On closer inspection, they were seen removing cases of cigarettes from a locally registered vehicle at the north end of Eastern Beach Road and the officers seized the vehicle which contained 650 cartons of cigarettes.

The four suspects ran off into a local construction site and made their escape although the customs patrol discovered a further 98 cartons which were also seized.

Having taken possession of the vehicle, customs believe that they will be able to identify at least some of the people involved.

The confiscated cigarettes have a retail value of approximately £15,000 (€16,900).