This year’s Miss Gibraltar chosen in a muted event

Left to right Jennifer Muñoz, Star Farrugia and Lily Gomez in Gibraltar costumes

THE Miss Gibraltar 2018 Pageant took place on Saturday with just three contestants taking part.

The winner was local receptionist Star Farrugia who will now represent Gibraltar in the 68th Miss World competition which will take place in China in December.

It appears to have become increasingly more difficult to attract competitors for the Miss Gibraltar competition, although last year eventually saw nine contestants taking part with the first three travelling to various parts of world to represent Gibraltar in different competitions.

For the first time in a number of years the pageant was not presented on TV by the Gibraltar Broadcasting Company.