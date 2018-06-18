Gibraltar

This year’s Miss Gibraltar chosen in a muted event

By Monday, 18 June 2018 10:21 0
Left to right Jennifer Muñoz, Star Farrugia and Lily Gomez in Gibraltar costumes Left to right Jennifer Muñoz, Star Farrugia and Lily Gomez in Gibraltar costumes Core Photography

THE Miss Gibraltar 2018 Pageant took place on Saturday with just three contestants taking part.

The winner was local receptionist Star Farrugia who will now represent Gibraltar in the 68th Miss World competition which will take place in China in December.

It appears to have become increasingly more difficult to attract competitors for the Miss Gibraltar competition, although last year eventually saw nine contestants taking part with the first three travelling to various parts of world to represent Gibraltar in different competitions.

For the first time in a number of years the pageant was not presented on TV by the Gibraltar Broadcasting Company.

Tags
« Gibraltar’s chief minister speaks on working with new Spanish government in UN address
John Smith

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with Spain’s decision to allow the boat carrying more than 600 migrants to dock in Valencia?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Gibraltar Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Gibraltar? Subscribe here.