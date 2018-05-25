Gibraltar

Overseas Territories visit 10 Downing Street to discuss the environment

By Friday, 25 May 2018 13:20 0
Representatives of nine of the OTs visited No10 with Dr Mesilio in the front row Representatives of nine of the OTs visited No10 with Dr Mesilio in the front row HM Government of Gibraltar

DR LIESL MESILIO, CEO and Chief Scientist of the Department of the Gibraltar Environment, Heritage and Climate Change attended a meeting held at No10 Downing Street for the Overseas Territories (OTs) on the Environment.  

The meeting was hosted by Sir John Randall, the Special Advisor on Environment to the Prime Minister. The issues discussed included Brexit, international platforms, renewable energy, climate change, HMG’s Oceans and marine protected areas agenda.

The meeting was very positive and illustrated a commitment on the part of HMG to have closer ties and working relationships with the Overseas Territories on the environment moving forward.  

This was the first meeting with further meetings envisaged as the Territories work together for greater and stronger collaboration between the British Government and the Overseas Territories on environmental initiatives and campaigns at an International level.

There are 14 Overseas Territories (formerly colonies), namely, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands.

British Antarctic Territory and British Indian Ocean Territory are administered from the Foreign Office in London whilst South Georgia is represented by the Governor of the Falkland Islands.

Tags
« British Airways announces more UK to Gibraltar flights
John Smith

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Will you be supporting Englan or Spain in this year's World Cup finals?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Gibraltar Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Gibraltar? Subscribe here.