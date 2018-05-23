British Airways announces more UK to Gibraltar flights

Gibraltar

BRITISH AIRWAYS has announced more flights from a UK airport to Gibraltar this winter.

Starting on October 28, BA will increase their usual nine flights per week to 13 from London Heathrow, meaning some 1,344 extra seats weekly.

The service will operate twice daily except on Fridays, with lunchtime and late afternoon departures from Saturday to Thursday.

The Minister for Tourism and Commercial Aviation Gilbert Licudi said “this is great news and shows confidence in Gibraltar by British Airways.

“These services will also open up connection possibilities all around the world with British Airways and airline partners via their London Heathrow hub, opening Gibraltar to the entire world with just one stop in London,” he added.

