Two Spaniards arrested in Gibraltar on separate tobacco smuggling charges

The two bags that the arrested Spaniard was swimming with

AFTER the opposition party in Gibraltar criticised the government’s record on controlling tobacco, Customs are now smoking out the smugglers.

Following a number of high profile busts last week, HM Customs Marine Section assisted by Gibraltar Defence police officers have seized approximately 150 cartons of cigarettes and arrested a Spanish national at Western Beach.

The individual was arrested last night (Tuesday) when spotted trying to swim across to Spain pushing two large bags which contained the cigarettes.

In a separate incident HM Customs arrested a Spanish national whilst attempting to export a commercial amount of rolling tobacco in his vehicle. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed specially designed compartments containing 425 packets of rolling tobacco.

Both detainees have been released on bail until a later date when they are due to appear at the Magistrates Court.