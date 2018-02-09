Gibraltar

Former Gibraltar soldier's family launch €20,000 appeal to 'bring son home' from Thailand

By Friday, 09 February 2018 20:12 1 comment
ADAM WILLIAMS: Lance Corporal in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and (inset) in his hospital bed in Thailand ADAM WILLIAMS: Lance Corporal in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and (inset) in his hospital bed in Thailand

AN EXPAT solder, who served in the army in Gibraltar, is being kept 'drugged and shackled to a hospital bed' in Thailand according to his family.

Authorities in Thailand have said it will cost £20,000 to repatriate the former Lance Corporal in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment with his family in Cadiz, Spain.

The family say Adam Williams, 30, is suffering from a nervous breakdown after allegedly being beaten and robbed and then moved to jail by police for reasons they do not know.

On a 'Help Bring Adam Home' Go Fund Me page set up today they write, "On Christmas Eve our son, a former soldier Adam Williams, was robbed of all his possessions, hospitalised and arrested, whilst holidaying in Thailand.

"Adam had been saving for a year, excited to go travelling upon finishing his 10 year career with the Army. With his savings, he ventured across Malta, Sicily, and Rome, before meeting up with his old high school friends in Thailand. Adam had a great time in Thailand however, with Christmas approaching, his friends decided to return to the UK and Australia. Adam stayed in Thailand on his own.

"It wasn't long after Adam's friends left that he was robbed of all his possessions and assaulted by persons unknown to him. During the incident, the police arrived. The assailants were never caught, but our son was taken by the police, whereby he was hospitalised for treatment of injuries and later moved to jail on remand - we don't know why.

"Having been assaulted, robbed, arrested, and incarcerated in a foreign country, with no understanding of the language, Adam understandably suffered a mental breakdown.

"He has been on remand since New Year’s Eve drugged, and shackled to a hospital bed.

"We are desperate to get our son home. The Thailand Medical services have quoted £20,000 for a medical repatriation where he would be accompanied by a doctor. This expense is an overwhelming financial burden.

"We ask for you to contribute anything you can to help us bring Adam home.

"Thank you for your support."

To help repatriate Adam with his family please visit the fundraising page: https://www.gofundme.com/bxrw3s-help-bring-adam-home

Comments (1)

  1. John McLean

No travel insurance then?

 
  1. #10550
