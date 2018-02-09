Gibraltar

Queen Elizabeth makes historic visit to Gibraltar

By Friday, 09 February 2018 11:50 0
HMS Queen Elizabeth arriving in Gibraltar HMS Queen Elizabeth arriving in Gibraltar @MAnahory Twitter

THE Royal Navy’s most recent and expensive vessel HMS Queen Elizabeth has made Gibraltar its first port of call outside of the UK.

Still undergoing sea trials and on a six week deployment for operational training, the aircraft carrier sailed into Gibraltar today (Friday).

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC, along with His Excellency the Governor, the Deputy Chief Minister and other local dignitaries, have been invited on board for lunch by the Captain. During the lunch, Mr Picardo will welcome the ship and her crew to Gibraltar.

Prior to the lunch Mr Picardo said “I and every Gibraltarian will be proud that Gibraltar is able to host HMS Queen Elizabeth at Gibraltar Port on her first stop outside of the United Kingdom. Gibraltar continues to offer an important strategic advantage to the Ministry of Defence, and Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is delighted to offer whatever logistical assistance we are able to.

“On behalf of the People of Gibraltar, I will present the Captain with a polished cross-section of a stalactite from inside the Rock of Gibraltar to serve as a permanent reminder that the Rock is the Royal Navy’s constant, unwavering and welcoming home in the Mediterranean.”

74.1-2018.jpg

The polished stalactite ©HM Government of Gibraltar

Tags
« Gibraltar celebrates World Hijab Day Former Gibraltar soldier's family launch €20,000 appeal to 'bring son home' from Thailand »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Gibraltar Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Gibraltar? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain