Gibraltar

Gibraltar celebrates World Hijab Day

By Thursday, 08 February 2018 19:21 0
Some of the many young people wearing their hijabs Some of the many young people wearing their hijabs HM Government of Gibraltar

CHILDREN and young adults in Gibraltar were invited to an educational presentation on the Hijab delivered by the local ambassador for World Hijab Day last week.

The evening saw a coming together of different faiths participating and appreciating a deeper understanding of the right Muslim women have to choose to wear the Hijab. It culminated with everyone enjoying each other’s company around a long table of Moroccan food.

“As World Hijab Day Ambassador for Gibraltar I am extremely humbled by the eagerness to learn from children and adults who attended our event. My aim was to bring awareness and to educate and I feel like this was achieved - Looking forward to next year!” said Nadia Esserti.

The Gibraltar Youth Service (GYS) helped to organise this event as it is dedicated to promote inclusiveness, aiming to celebrate and strengthen diversity as an important issue for young people.

The GYS aims to bring together all cultures and ethnic groups to breakdown racism and misunderstanding of each other. 

Tags
« WATCH: Scaffolding ripped off building as storms hit Gibraltar and Spain Queen Elizabeth makes historic visit to Gibraltar »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Gibraltar Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Gibraltar? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain