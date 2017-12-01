Chance for children to meet Santa in Gibraltar

A MAGICAL CHRISTMAS at Ocean Village began last Wednesday (November 29), where funds were raised for Research into Childhood Cancers (RICCs).

The rain didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits and a crowd, showered with surprise snow as they entered, gathered in Pizza Express to watch Snowflake the Elf belt out some popular Christmas songs.

Princess Poppy, Sleeping Beauty and special guest Superman got the crowd going and wowed children and parents alike with a brilliant sing-a-long and comedy routine, as the evening grew brighter with Christmas lights twinkling and the arrival of Santa became imminent.

Prior Park School Choir, joining the festivities for a second year, looked and sounded great in their smart school uniforms and beautifully sang two Christmas hymns, Hallelujah and Winter Wonderland, with a fantastic live guitar accompaniment.

Santa’s arrival was heralded, to the delight of the gathered children, by the sound of sleigh bells and they quickly ran to the Grotto to greet him!

Inside, the princesses painted the faces of the excited children as they waited to see Santa, warming themselves with a cup of hot chocolate provided by the charity volunteers.

Santa’s Grotto is open from 5pm to 8pm tonight (Friday) and will then close.