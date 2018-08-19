Costa del Sol

Costa del Sol 'kidnapping' leaves one dead and another seriously injured

Sunday, 19 August 2018
POLICE on the Costa del Sol are investigating after an alleged kidnapping and torture left one of the victims dead and another seriously injured.

Guardia Civil officers had been called to a property in Mijas after receiving noise complaints..  

Inside the house the police found one man tied-up and gagged. He was critically injured with several bullet and stab wounds to his his body.  He died of his injuries shortly afterwards.

Police found the other victim, a woman, seriously injured and she was rushed to hospital in Malaga with injuries to her arms and legs. She remains in a serious condition.

The suspected kidnappers are alleged to be between the 20 and 27 and are of Swedish nationality.

Three people were arrested while reportedly fleeing to Algeciras in order to board a ferry to Morocco.

 

