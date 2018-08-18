'Open invite' as funeral details for Costa ‘legend’ Mel Williams announced

MEL-VIS HAS LEFT THE BUILDING: Open invite to celebrate his life on Monday, August 20 in Alora

THE funeral arrangements of Mel Williams, the much-loved Cost del Sol entertainer, who passed away earlier this week, aged 75, have been announced by the family.

Friends and family of Mel and, indeed, anybody who wishes to join in the celebration of Mel’s life will gather at 11am on Monday, August 20, at the Cementerio San Jose de Alora.

Mel’s Facebook pages encourages “Dress as you would like or how Mel would like to!”, adding, “it will be hot and Mel was cool.”

Those who are unable to attend on Monday are encouraged to “raise a glass” to Mel “wherever you are in the world”.

Mel touched the lives of thousands over the decades he rocked the Costa del Sol and many people will be keen to pay their respects to one of the biggest personalities ever to have graced the Costa.

Tributes to Mel continue to flood Mel's Facebook page paying tribute to the legend;

"I am raising my glass from Mayfield Hts Ohio USA! Love our Mel!", said Kellie D'Amico Ruppe.

Carol Christmas added: "Class act always and spread so much rock music, fun and love around the Costa. Thoughts will be with you on Monday. God Bless you and your family."

"Brisbane Australia will be with you listening to the sound of music from the heavens" declared Gina Alston.

Annie Gowlett said, "We saw Mel perform many times from Villa Tiberio to La Fiorentina. Mel will be missed. I finished reading Mel's "Nearly famous" book a month ago - his words, his memories made me laugh out loud and also cry."



