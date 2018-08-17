WATCH: Ricky Martin wows crowds on the Costa del Sol

RICKY MARTIN brought the castle down last night (Thursday) with an outstanding performance at the Maresnostrum Music Castle Park.

With crowds inside the event reaching up to 10,000, hundreds more took to the beaches outside enjoying all-time favourite´s such as ´She Bangs´ and ´Livin´La Vida Loca´.

Fans enjoyed light shows, huge screens and sassy dance routines from both Martin and his accompanying dance troop on stage. The Puerto Rican born superstar was a non-stop hit throughout the performance, encouraging fans to break into dance, sign along with him and on one occasion bringing a dancing reveller onto the stage where she formed part of the supporting dance act.

With a glitzy finale the crowds screamed for more bringing Martin back on stage twice before closing the concert.