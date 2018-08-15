Costa del Sol apartment block fire ‘under control’ and no injuries reported

UNDER CONTROL: The fire at the Manilva apartment block

A FIRE that broke out at an apartment block on the Costa del Sol this evening (Wednesday) is under control according to sources at the scene.

A huge plume of black smoke could be seen rising from the high-rise block in Manilva, near Estepona as residents could be seen standing on their balconies.

No casualties have been reported by the emergency services who were quickly on the scene.

It is believed the fire had started in an electrical box.

Incendio ya controlado en el cuarto de contadores de este edificio. Afortunadamente no hay que lamentar daños personales. @cpbmalaga #incendio #sabinillas pic.twitter.com/eo1lRgXLOp — Manilva WebSite (@manilvaws) August 15, 2018