WATCH: Police make HOT drugs discovery at airport in Spain

AIRPORT police in Spain have arrested a man who tried to outsmart sniffer dogs and officers by using curry paste to conceal drugs.

The 39-year-old man was found to be carrying 5.5 kilos of heroin in a false-bottomed suitcase by the Guardia Civil officers at the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport.

When agents opened the suitcase they were hit by a strong smell of the seasoning used in Indian food, although there were only clothes visible.

However, when the suitcase was scanned, they found the drugs hidden in a secret compartment.

The Guardia Civil said the man, of Greek nationality, had travelled to Malaga via Doha, from Swaziland and believe he intended to continue his trip by bus to his final destination in Barcelona.