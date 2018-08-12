WATCH: footage of burning car in Puerto Banus in Marbella surfaces on social media

VIDEO footage has been posted on social media which shows police officers and onlookers around a car that burst into flames in the Puerto Banus area of Marbella this evening(Sunday).

The blaze happened at around 8.00pm while four people were in the car on the road near to the port of the area, which is popular with holidaymakers. Firefighters extinguished it shortly after it broke out.

Those inside were able to get out of the car without injuries, according to Marbella’s mayor Angeles Muñoz.

Muñoz said on Twitter that she was grateful for the quick response from firefighters in putting out the blaze. She added authorities had now moved the car off the road.

Acaban de retirar el turismo. Gracias a la Policía Local de #Marbella por demostrar una vez más vuestra profesionalidad. pic.twitter.com/1jo9pwCObj — Ángeles Muñoz (@AngelesMunoz_) 12 August 2018

One theory on the cause of the fire was reportedly said to be that the car’s battery had overheated. This has not yet been confirmed.

Local Police cordoned off the area while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Witnesses reported hearing explosions, one of which left a 24-year-old woman with an ear injury according to emergency services who added a 50 year old man was also hurt. Both were treated at the scene.

Video posted to Facebook onlookers and police officers watching on as flames spread across the car. The column of smoke was visible from other parts of Puerto Banus, witnesses said.

Those inside the car were reportedly not Spanish but their nationalities remain unclear.