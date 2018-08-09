UPDATE: Costa del Sol wildfire 'stabilised' and motorway reopened

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A WILDFIRE that forced the closure of the A-7 motorway near Torremolinos on the Costa del Sol has been stablised, according to official sources.
Specialist firefighters are continuing their work on the ground to control it but air support has now been withdrawn and the road has been reopened.
The flames reportedly broke out in a pine grove near the holiday town’s conference centre.
The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre took more than 150 calls to report the blaze that broke out at 2.15pm.
ESTABILIZADO #IFTorremolinos , #Málaga. Trabajamos por tierra para controlarlo.— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 9, 2018
La Brica 701 y Hotel 7 se retiran de #IFTorremolinos. En fin, cracks no, lo que sigue pic.twitter.com/KBSctsSwIX— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 9, 2018
#IFTorremolinos #Actualizamos ???️ Restablecida la circulación en la autovía AP-7 y en la MA-20 tras el incendio forestal declarado este mediodía en Torremolinos— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) August 9, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)