UPDATE: Costa del Sol wildfire 'stabilised' and motorway reopened

WILDFIRE: Firefighters quickly tackled the blaze

A WILDFIRE that forced the closure of the A-7 motorway near Torremolinos on the Costa del Sol has been stablised, according to official sources.

Specialist firefighters are continuing their work on the ground to control it but air support has now been withdrawn and the road has been reopened.

The flames reportedly broke out in a pine grove near the holiday town’s conference centre.

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre took more than 150 calls to report the blaze that broke out at 2.15pm.

