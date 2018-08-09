Costa del Sol

Motorway near Malaga airport closed as serious wildfire breaks out

By Thursday, 09 August 2018 15:41 0
BIG BLAZE: The A-7 motorway has been closed in both directions BIG BLAZE: The A-7 motorway has been closed in both directions Twitter / @Plan_INFOCA

A WILDFIRE has forced the closure of the A-7 motorway near Torremolinos on the Costa del Sol.

The flames reportedly broke out in a pine grove near the holiday town’s conference centre.

Police are diverting drivers from around five kilometres away on both sides of the road.

Andalucia’s wildfire specialist unit INFOCA confirmed that 18 firefighters are currently at the scene, as the blaze appears set to grow due to windy conditions.

UPDATE: Costa del Sol wildfire 'stabilised' and motorway reopened

Matt Ford

New online edition graphic

