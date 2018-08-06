Ryanair pilot found dead in vehicle at airport staff car park in Spain

A RYANAIR pilot has been found dead in an airport car park at Malaga on Spain's Costa del Sol.

Colleagues of Captain Jouke Schrale, 45, are said to be 'in shock' over the tragedy after the pilot was believed to have killed himself hours before a scheduled short-haul flight.

Captain Schrale, known to his friends as Jake, was found dead in his vehicle in a staff car park.

Friday's 8.30am flight from Malaga to Brussels was delayed for several hours while a replacement pilot was found.

Ryanair said: “His colleagues are in deep shock. We offer our deepest sympathy.”

The Sun newspaper reported that the Dutchman lived with Belgian partner, Jessica, in nearby Mijas.

A message on a Facebbook page said, "Rest in peace Captain Jouke Schrale. In this moment of sorrow we express our most sincere condolences to the family and we embrace each other in a fraternal embrace. High skies for you Captain!"

