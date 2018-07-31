TOWIE’s Elliott Wright and wife Sadie announce baby bliss

TOWIE’s Elliott Wright and wife Sadie, who were married in a stunning ceremony last October, have announced they are expecting a new addition to their family.

Wright’s other children, Elliott Jr. and Olivia, are reportedly 'over the moon' with the news.

Elliott is the owner of Olivia’s in La Cala in Mijas.

The 37-year-old restauraunteur released statements across his social media accounts announcing the new addition to the family.

Sadie Stuart-Wright, gushed about the news saying “We’re so excited!” and added that the news came as a bit of a surprise “I think it’s always a surprise but we hoped it was coming.”

And there will be more surprises to come, with the newlyweds electing not to find out the gender of their new baby.

Elliot Wright has come out in force to support the new mum-to-be noting how naturally Sadie had settled as a motherly figure to his own children.

"Mmy kids took to her, I just knew then that she was going to be a great mum.”

And, in more great news for the couple, Wright has successfully signed the freehold to Olivia’s La Cala, handing him complete control over the establishment.

His Costa del Sol restaurant was fittingly the location where he and Sadie first laid eyes on each other.