IN PICTURES: Costa del Sol wildfire 'stabilised' after 400 people evacuated THIS MORNING

FIREFIGHTERS have quickly brought a major Costa del Sol wildfire under control this morning, despite it being fanned by strong winds.
At daybreak helicopters joined the effects to extinguish the flames after 400 people were evacuated from their homes and the main A-7 coast road was closed in both directions near Manilva.
The blaze was declared at around 5am in the area of the Los Hidalgos, Hacienda Guadalupe and El Goleto urbanisations and the campsites in the Duquesa area.
As well as the INFOCA wildfire specialists fire crews have been drafted in from Manilva, Estepona, Coin and the Algatocin in the Serrania de Ronda.
The fire was stabilised by 8.15am the A-7 road has been re-opened and residents are being allowed to return home.
There is speculation among local residents that a firework from a fiesta in Manilva sparked the blaze.
Otra vez... #IIFF #IFManilva pic.twitter.com/Qpv1d43Alr— Daniel Lozano (@danichiflon) July 30, 2018
Ver trabajar a los helicópteros es un espectáculo. Qué profesionalidad. Gracias una y otra vez por hacer frente al fuego #IFManilva pic.twitter.com/QEl4T90Fze— Israel E. Jiménez (@sos_isra) July 30, 2018
#IFManilva Reabierta al tráfico la A-7 entre los kms 140 y 142 ; este tramo fue cortado a la circulación a causa del incendio forestal en Manilva— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) July 30, 2018
#IIFF #IFMANILVA pic.twitter.com/j2GdVRru1g— Daniel Lozano (@danichiflon) July 30, 2018
#IFManilva Desactivado el #nivel1 del Plan de Emergencias, levantado el corte al tráfico de la A7 y los desalojados vuelven a sus viviendas https://t.co/lLTUkHRO6J— Justicia e Interior (@JusticiaJunta) July 30, 2018
