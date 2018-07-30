Costa del Sol

BREAKING: 400 evacuated and main A-7 road closed as wildfire sweeps along Costa del Sol

By Monday, 30 July 2018 07:40 0
COSTA DEL SOL WILDFIRE: 400 people were evacuated overnight COSTA DEL SOL WILDFIRE: 400 people were evacuated overnight Twitter / @RemerMalaga

A HUGE wildfire has broken out on the Costa del Sol this morning with flames being fanned by strong winds.

First reports indicate that the blaze, near Manilva, is the area of Los Hidalgos, Hacienda Guadalupe and El Goleto urbanisations and the campsites in the Duquesa area.

Some urbanisations have been evacuated and the A-7 remains closed in both directions between 140-142 km because of the smoke.

As well as the INFOCA wildfire specialists fire crews have been drafted in from Manilva, Estepona, Coin and the Algatocin in the Serrania de Ronda.

Helicopters have joined the efforts to bring the blaze under control this morning now that daylight allows them to safely fly.

A worried mother, whose daughter lives in the area, told the Euro Weekly News this morning, "Apparently now the worst over but still burning up in the hills.

"I think my daughter's apartment and car are OK but it went right up to her apartment block.

"My concern was the petrol station which is just in front of her place.

"Everyone will have a lot of mess to clear up today."

There is speculation among local residents that a firework from a fiesta in Manilva sparked the blaze.

