Costa del Sol

Cigarette smuggler smoked out by Guardia Civil

By Sunday, 29 July 2018 17:46 0
15,500 packets, the contents of the intercepted van 15,500 packets, the contents of the intercepted van Guardia Civil

FOLLOWING a chase in which a suspect van drove into a Guardia Civil vehicle, the driver was arrested and tobacco with a value of €66,500 was confiscated.

Officers on patrol noticed a white van which appeared to be badly overloaded near to the town of San Roque and when they instructed the driver to stop, he sped off, often driving on the wrong side of the road in a desperate attempt to escape.

Other Guardia Civil vehicles joined in the chase and the van was eventually stopped at kilometre 130 on the main A-7 motorway heading in the direction of Malaga.

When officers opened up the van they discovered 15,500 packs of cigarettes which did not carry the official tax paid seal and these were promptly seized along with the van itself.

The driver was arrested and has been charged with carrying contraband, dangerous driving and resisting arrest.

Tags
« Costa del Sol fire under control after flames spread from burning car
John Smith

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.