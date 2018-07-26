Costa del Sol

Sports cars wrecked after ‘illegal street race’ on Costa del Sol

By Thursday, 26 July 2018 12:38 0
SAN PEDRO: The scene of the smash SAN PEDRO: The scene of the smash Facebook / Marbella se queja

TWO high-powered sports cars have been written off after an alleged street race on the Costa del Sol.

Photographs posted on social media show the mangled wreckage of two cars, one of which is understood to be a McLaren.

Emergency services attended the smash in San Pedro de Alcantara near Marbella but there are no details about injuries to the occupants of the vehicles.

Tags
« Seven - including child - injured in late-night Costa del Sol multi-car smash
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.