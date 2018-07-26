Sports cars wrecked after ‘illegal street race’ on Costa del Sol

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
TWO high-powered sports cars have been written off after an alleged street race on the Costa del Sol.
Photographs posted on social media show the mangled wreckage of two cars, one of which is understood to be a McLaren.
Emergency services attended the smash in San Pedro de Alcantara near Marbella but there are no details about injuries to the occupants of the vehicles.
