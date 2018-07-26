Seven - including child - injured in late-night Costa del Sol multi-car smash

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
SIX women and a ten-year-old boy were injured in a multiple vehicle smash on the A-7 on the Costa del Sol in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).
All the casualties were to the Costa del Sol Hospital after the accident just after midnight on the A-7 near Marbella.
The women are aged between 24 and 36-years-old and it is believed there are no serious injuries.
The Guardia Civil traffic police also reported several other minor 'shunt' crashes but no other injuries were reported.
Siete personas resultan heridas (entre ellas un menor de 10 años) al colisionar varios vehículos esta madrugada en la A-7 #Marbella (sentido Málaga). Trasladados a centro hospitalario— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) July 26, 2018
