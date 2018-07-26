Costa del Sol

Seven - including child - injured in late-night Costa del Sol multi-car smash

Thursday, 26 July 2018
HOSPITAL: Seven injured were transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella HOSPITAL: Seven injured were transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella 112 Andalucia

SIX women and a ten-year-old boy were injured in a multiple vehicle smash on the A-7 on the Costa del Sol in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

All the casualties were to the Costa del Sol Hospital after the accident just after midnight on the A-7 near Marbella.

The women are aged between 24 and 36-years-old and it is believed there are no serious injuries.

The Guardia Civil traffic police also reported several other minor 'shunt' crashes but no other injuries were reported.

