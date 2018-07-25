BREAKING: Four helicopters tackle wildfire north of Malaga

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
FIVE aircraft, including four helicopters, and 50 specialist INFOCA firefighters are tackling a wildfire north of Malaga this afternoon (Wednesday).
The fire was spotted in the area of Cuevas de San Marcos near the lake at Iznajar.
A wildfire has also been declared at Sanlucar la Mayor in Sevilla province and one heavy-lift helicopter and ground crews are already on the scene.
More to follow…
