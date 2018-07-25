Costa del Sol

BREAKING: Four helicopters tackle wildfire north of Malaga

By Wednesday, 25 July 2018 18:51 0
MALAGA WILDFIRE: The blaze at Cuevas de San Marcos near the lake at Iznajar MALAGA WILDFIRE: The blaze at Cuevas de San Marcos near the lake at Iznajar Twitter / @Plan_INFOCA

FIVE aircraft, including four helicopters, and 50 specialist INFOCA firefighters are tackling a wildfire north of Malaga this afternoon (Wednesday).

The fire was spotted in the area of Cuevas de San Marcos near the lake at Iznajar.

A wildfire has also been declared at Sanlucar la Mayor in Sevilla province and one heavy-lift helicopter and ground crews are already on the scene.

More to follow…

Tags
« Helicopters tackle wildfire near Malaga
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.