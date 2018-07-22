Costa del Sol

BREAKING: Helicopters tackle wildfire near Malaga

By Sunday, 22 July 2018 14:21 0
BLAZING: The wildfire Ardales, north of Malaga BLAZING: The wildfire Ardales, north of Malaga Twitter / @Plan_INFOCA

THREE helicopters have joined efforts to extinguish a wildfire that has broken out near Malaga this afternoon (Sunday).

Firefighters on the ground are also battling the flames in the area alongside the Turon river in Ardales, north of the city.

One of the helicopters is able to carry a larger quantity of water as efforts are made to quench the flames.

