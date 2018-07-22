Body found after ‘explosion’ and fire in room at Costa del Sol hotel

GRIM DISCOVERY: Body found after 'explosion' and fire in Marbella hotel room

A WOMAN’S body has been found after a fire in a hotel room on the Costa del Sol yesterday (Saturday).

The grim discovery was made at a four-star spa and golf resort hotel near Marbella.

Witnesses reportedly heard an ‘explosion’ before the fire.

The blaze was contained in the room and there was no need to evacuate guests from the hotel.

National Police officers are now investigating the incident and awaiting the results of an autopsy but said identification of the victim was ‘difficult’.