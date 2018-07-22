UPDATE: Costa del Sol wildfire STABILISED after burning through the night

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
MORE than 100 specialist firefighters have worked through the night to bring a massive Costa del Sol wildfire under control.
Fifty people from fifteen properties had been evacuated at one point.
The fire was officially declared stabilised at 9.40am this morning (Sunday) by INFOCA.
At the height of the blaze between Casares and Estepona, that broke out on Saturday afternoon, fourteen aircraft were involved before they were stood down as night fell.
Ground crews will remain at the scene until the fire is fully extinguished.
ESTABILIZADO a las 9.40 horas #IFCasares, #Málaga. El dispositivo de extinción continúa trabajando sobre la zona, ahora ya para su control.— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 22, 2018
#IFCasares. Quiénes apagan los incendios forestales de día y de noche? Os dejamos estas fotos pic.twitter.com/qhfXxNfbfF— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 21, 2018
Desalojadas 50 personas por el operativo del incendio forestal entre Casares y Estepona, #Málaga. Habilitada la Casa de la Juventud del municipio para que los evacuados puedan pasar la noche si fuera necesario. #IFCasares pic.twitter.com/HA4g3PDXMs— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) July 21, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)