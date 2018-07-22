Costa del Sol

UPDATE: Costa del Sol wildfire STABILISED after burning through the night

By Sunday, 22 July 2018 10:00 0
UNDER CONTROL: Ground crews battled through the night in Casares (Malaga) UNDER CONTROL: Ground crews battled through the night in Casares (Malaga) Twitter / @Plan_INFOCA

MORE than 100 specialist firefighters have worked through the night to bring a massive Costa del Sol wildfire under control.

Fifty people from fifteen properties had been evacuated at one point.

The fire was officially declared stabilised at 9.40am this morning (Sunday) by INFOCA.

At the height of the blaze between Casares and Estepona, that broke out on Saturday afternoon, fourteen aircraft were involved before they were stood down as night fell.

Ground crews will remain at the scene until the fire is fully extinguished.

Tags
« WATCH: Fourteen aircraft tackle HUGE Costa del Sol wildfire
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Were France worthy winners of the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.