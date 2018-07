WATCH: Fourteen aircraft tackle HUGE Costa del Sol wildfire

SPECIALIST firefighters are tackling a large wildfire that has broken out on the Costa del Sol this afternoon (Saturday).

Eight helicopters, including two of large capacity, have been joined by other aircraft that are scooping up water from the sea in an effort to bring the blaze at Casares under control.

More than 76 personnel are tackling the blaze on the ground with water pumps in the Venta La Victoria area.

More to follow…